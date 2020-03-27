Morgan Stanley Lowers Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $63.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cfra upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $1.87 on Friday, reaching $44.15. 7,804,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,698,756. The company has a market capitalization of $87.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.76. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

