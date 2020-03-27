Morgan Stanley Lowers Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $343.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $460.00 to $343.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HUM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.12.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM traded down $10.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $294.44. 548,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,549. Humana has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $384.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $329.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.91.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 354.5% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.