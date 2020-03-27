Morgan Stanley Lowers JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target to $109.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.41.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $6.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,899,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,919,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.51. The firm has a market cap of $281.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $413,356.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,219.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,054,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,079,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,006 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,534,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,979,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,194 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,587,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,334,505,000 after acquiring an additional 15,715,835 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,845,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,548,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 69,735,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,129,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

