Morgan Stanley Raises Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target to $114.00

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IRTC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.43.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC traded down $4.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.54. The company had a trading volume of 73,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,119. Irhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $56.24 and a twelve month high of $104.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -38.32 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.88% and a negative net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $59.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Irhythm Technologies will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, CEO Kevin M. King sold 53,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $4,240,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,543,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 39,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,183,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,602,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,057 shares of company stock valued at $8,945,450 over the last three months. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,399,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,941,000 after buying an additional 1,218,580 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 92.3% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,782 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,858,000 after buying an additional 105,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 9.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,200,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,999,000 after buying an additional 190,824 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,502,000 after buying an additional 111,643 shares during the period.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

