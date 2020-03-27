Morgan Stanley Trims Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Target Price to $255.00

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $271.00 to $255.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.75% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.00.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $214.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. Becton Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.78 and a 200 day moving average of $256.25.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total transaction of $9,051,257.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,989,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 13,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total transaction of $3,814,133.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,647 shares in the company, valued at $62,646,177.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,208 shares of company stock worth $30,137,672. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 165,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,442,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 21,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, British Columbia Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp now owns 104,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,154,000 after acquiring an additional 23,283 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

