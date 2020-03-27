Morgan Stanley Trims NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Target Price to $63.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its target price cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on NuVasive from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. SVB Leerink upgraded NuVasive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded NuVasive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.44.

Shares of NuVasive stock traded down $3.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.31. NuVasive has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $81.91.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.93 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $239,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miles Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,454 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,040 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

