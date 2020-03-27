Morgan Stanley Trims State Street (NYSE:STT) Target Price to $56.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on State Street from $88.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.20.

Shares of State Street stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,720,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,742,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.58. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.54. State Street has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 6,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $539,601.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,445.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Capital Management increased its holdings in State Street by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 726,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,849,000 after purchasing an additional 88,852 shares in the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm increased its holdings in State Street by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm now owns 318,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management increased its holdings in State Street by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management now owns 16,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Company increased its holdings in State Street by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charter Trust Company now owns 24,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in State Street by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 458,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,441,000 after purchasing an additional 19,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

