Morgan Stanley Trims Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Target Price to $350.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $405.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TFX. Stephens lowered their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $378.00 price objective (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Teleflex from to in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.00.

Shares of TFX stock traded down $10.09 on Friday, reaching $279.90. 12,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,908. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $221.27 and a 12-month high of $398.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $337.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.90.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.06. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Teleflex will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total transaction of $258,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,141 shares in the company, valued at $4,868,463.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.95, for a total value of $72,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $338,571.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,350 shares of company stock valued at $456,492 in the last three months. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

