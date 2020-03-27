Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 15,452 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15,452 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.34, for a total transaction of $1,859,493.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,634,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,137,077.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MORN traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.08. The company had a trading volume of 87,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,948. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.59 and a 52 week high of $166.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.11.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Morningstar by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 46.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.