Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Shares Acquired by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,125 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 19.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,566,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mosaic by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,103,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,120,000 after buying an additional 521,591 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mosaic by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,344,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,298,000 after buying an additional 364,503 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,538,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,607,000 after buying an additional 133,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,112,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOS opened at $10.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average is $19.05. Mosaic Co has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $28.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mosaic Co will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.36.

In related news, Director Oscar Bernardes purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Also, CEO James Calvin O’rourke purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $178,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 27,500 shares of company stock worth $320,810 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

