Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 62.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 90,004 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 57,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Mosaic by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

In related news, VP Bruce M. Bodine purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $68,420.00. Also, CEO James Calvin O’rourke purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $298,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 27,500 shares of company stock worth $320,810. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MOS opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.05. Mosaic Co has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $28.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.70.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mosaic Co will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

