Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of -5.00

Media stories about Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) have trended extremely negative on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Mountain Province Diamonds earned a coverage optimism score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mountain Province Diamonds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of MPVD stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.85. Mountain Province Diamonds has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $157.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.07.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc in October 2000.

