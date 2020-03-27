MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) was upgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $62.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $51.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.99. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $44.93 and a 1-year high of $86.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.90.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $823.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.84 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 29,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $2,247,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Bonomo sold 24,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $1,876,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,478 shares of company stock valued at $5,712,323 over the last quarter. 28.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,608,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,342,000 after purchasing an additional 395,767 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,542,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,280,000 after purchasing an additional 62,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,542,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,280,000 after purchasing an additional 62,473 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,198,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,219,000 after purchasing an additional 54,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

