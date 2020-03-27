Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $423.77 Million

Equities analysts expect Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) to announce sales of $423.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Msci’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $426.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $422.00 million. Msci reported sales of $371.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Msci will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Msci.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Msci had a net margin of 36.18% and a negative return on equity of 285.06%. The business had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $324.00 target price (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Msci in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.33.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.11, for a total value of $787,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,742,700.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Msci by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Msci during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Msci during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Msci during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Msci during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $291.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.11. Msci has a 52-week low of $191.72 and a 52-week high of $335.43. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

