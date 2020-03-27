MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,451,900 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the February 27th total of 15,270,000 shares. Currently, 28.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 795,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.7 days.

In other MSG Networks news, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 51,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $832,355.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MSG Networks by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 46,620 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in MSG Networks by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 12,093 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MSG Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in MSG Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,544,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in MSG Networks by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSGN stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.22. 1,015,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,067. MSG Networks has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.82. The stock has a market cap of $664.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.87.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $187.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSG Networks will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSGN. ValuEngine cut MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of MSG Networks in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSG Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

