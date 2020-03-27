M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Cut to $130.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price target dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MTB. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.07.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $106.29 on Friday. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $174.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.87.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2,979.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,159,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,571,928,000 after acquiring an additional 9,829,252 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,947,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,038 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,633,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,203 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 54,440.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,993,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,333 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $174,207,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.