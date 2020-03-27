Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 104.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32,795 shares during the period. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. owned about 0.37% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,721,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,203,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 10,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 633.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 398,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,510,000 after buying an additional 344,428 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of PKW traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,582. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $70.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.291 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.