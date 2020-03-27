Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Has $7.91 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,514 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,479 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 3.5% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $12,665,010,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 744.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,974,728 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,674,728 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,464,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $257,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,449 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,201,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,031,168 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $150,894,000 after acquiring an additional 828,231 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.16.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,031,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,654,797. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.37.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

