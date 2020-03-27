Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,384 shares during the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 3.2% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. owned 0.09% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $7,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 846.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. grace capital acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.25.

NASDAQ JAZZ traded down $3.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,479. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $154.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $581.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.12 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 24.21%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $220,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,261.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,250 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.61, for a total value of $187,012.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,903,646.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,583 shares of company stock worth $1,092,307. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

