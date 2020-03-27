Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Invests $5.14 Million in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 92,060 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,136,000. Lennar comprises approximately 2.2% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 38.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

LEN has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cfra cut their price target on Lennar from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Lennar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

In related news, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 300,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $20,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,978 shares in the company, valued at $13,572,921.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,631 shares in the company, valued at $6,495,535.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,000 shares of company stock worth $23,840,200 in the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar stock traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,112,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,329,478. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.98. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $71.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 14.37 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.