Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Sells 464,864 Shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 380,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 464,864 shares during the period. Cameco makes up approximately 1.5% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Cameco worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Cameco by 2.4% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,174,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,080,000 after acquiring an additional 537,272 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 10,002,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,026,000 after buying an additional 426,123 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,169,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,808,000 after acquiring an additional 274,406 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,239,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,850 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Cameco by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,191,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,486,000 after buying an additional 254,740 shares during the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cameco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of Cameco to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cameco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NYSE:CCJ traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.92. 11,268,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,012,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average is $8.87. Cameco Corp has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. Cameco had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cameco Corp will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

