Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 373,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,000. Tenneco accounts for approximately 2.1% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. owned 0.65% of Tenneco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEN. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Tenneco during the 4th quarter worth about $775,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the fourth quarter worth about $655,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the fourth quarter worth about $497,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TEN traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $4.33. 1,467,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average is $11.19. The company has a market capitalization of $224.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.14. Tenneco Inc has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $26.09.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Tenneco Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Tenneco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Tenneco from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tenneco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Tenneco in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Tenneco from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

