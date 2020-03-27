Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Mullen Group in a report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.75 price target on the stock.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$314.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$316.22 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.92.

TSE:MTL traded down C$0.11 on Friday, reaching C$4.22. 116,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,443. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.41. The firm has a market cap of $417.20 million and a PE ratio of 6.15. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$3.85 and a 12 month high of C$12.53.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark acquired 3,900 shares of Mullen Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,640.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$29,640.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 29th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.08%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

