Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €230.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been given a €230.00 ($267.44) target price by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MEURV. Barclays set a €281.00 ($326.74) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($186.05) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €185.00 ($215.12) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($284.88) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €229.93 ($267.36).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1-year low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a 1-year high of €200.00 ($232.56).

