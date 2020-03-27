Murgitroyd Group (LON:MUR) Given Coverage Optimism Score of -4.60

Media stories about Murgitroyd Group (LON:MUR) have trended extremely negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Murgitroyd Group earned a news impact score of -4.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of MUR stock remained flat at $GBX 670 ($8.81) during trading hours on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.37 million and a PE ratio of 20.30. Murgitroyd Group has a 1 year low of GBX 489.44 ($6.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 700 ($9.21). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 670 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 650.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.48.

Murgitroyd Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides intellectual property advisory services. The company's intellectual property services include filing, prosecuting, litigating, licensing, assigning, and renewing patents, trademarks, and designs to third party customers, as well as recharged disbursements.

