Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Earning Extremely Negative Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) have trended extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Murphy Oil earned a daily sentiment score of -4.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the oil and gas producer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Murphy Oil’s score:

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $6.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.26 million, a P/E ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.00.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.53%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 114.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Murphy Oil from to in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Murphy Oil from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Murphy Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Robert Madison Murphy bought 2,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.06 per share, with a total value of $52,700.90. Also, Director Neal E. Schmale bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $488,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 151,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,276.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 127,765 shares of company stock worth $807,201 over the last three months. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

