Mvb Financial Corp. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (OTCMKTS:MVBF)

Mvb Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MVBF) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mvb Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mvb Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Get Mvb Financial alerts:

Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.62 million for the quarter.

OTCMKTS:MVBF opened at $13.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.20. Mvb Financial has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Mvb Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mvb Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Mvb Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mvb Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mvb Financial by 266.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Mvb Financial by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares during the period. 4.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mvb Financial

MVB Financial Corp. (MVB) is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, MVB Bank, Inc (the Bank), MVB Mortgage and MVB Insurance, LLC, the Company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Mvb Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mvb Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.