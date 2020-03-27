Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Short Interest Down 26.2% in March

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 513,100 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the February 27th total of 695,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MYE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Myers Industries from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Myers Industries from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE MYE traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.62. The company had a trading volume of 137,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,367. Myers Industries has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $19.55. The stock has a market cap of $376.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.01.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.57 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 17.02%. Myers Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Myers Industries will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Myers Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Myers Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Myers Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Myers Industries by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Myers Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

