Myokardia Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 4,571 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 991% compared to the typical daily volume of 419 call options.

In other Myokardia news, insider Jake Bauer sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total transaction of $168,797.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,056.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $359,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,218,515.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,584 shares of company stock worth $2,212,186. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Myokardia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,665,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the 4th quarter worth $53,182,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 454,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,123,000 after buying an additional 282,699 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Myokardia in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,945,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its stake in Myokardia by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 195,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,276,000 after buying an additional 81,945 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on MYOK. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Myokardia from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Myokardia from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.73.

Shares of Myokardia stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.42. 396,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,059. Myokardia has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.22. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 2.00.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts expect that Myokardia will post -5.63 EPS for the current year.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

