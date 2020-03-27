Myokardia’s (MYOK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 68.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MYOK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Myokardia from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Myokardia from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Myokardia from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Myokardia in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Myokardia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.73.

Get Myokardia alerts:

NASDAQ:MYOK traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.42. 323,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 2.00. Myokardia has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $78.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.22.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Myokardia will post -5.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William Fairey sold 2,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $197,247.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $359,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,464 shares in the company, valued at $8,218,515.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,584 shares of company stock worth $2,212,186 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Myokardia by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Myokardia by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Myokardia by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Myokardia by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Myokardia in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Myokardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myokardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.