MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,661 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.23% of MYR Group worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in MYR Group by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in MYR Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in MYR Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in MYR Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $373.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.89. MYR Group Inc has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.91.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $571.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.83 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MYR Group Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MYRG. TheStreet lowered shares of MYR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of MYR Group from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

