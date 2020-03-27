Myriad 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $871.00 (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $871.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Myriad has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000397 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,725,766,250 coins. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin.

Myriad Coin Trading

Myriad can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.