Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,005,900 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the February 27th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 762,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 22.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:NK opened at $3.47 on Friday. Nantkwest has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Nantkwest had a negative return on equity of 44.91% and a negative net margin of 164,604.89%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Nantkwest will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Nantkwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nantkwest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nantkwest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nantkwest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Nantkwest by 4,218.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 46,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Nantkwest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

Nantkwest Company Profile

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

