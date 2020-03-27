NaPoleonX Price Hits $0.0821 on Major Exchanges (NPX)

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One NaPoleonX token can currently be bought for $0.0821 or 0.00001230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and IDAX. NaPoleonX has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $4,258.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NaPoleonX has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015034 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $171.98 or 0.02574905 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00196332 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00040984 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034263 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About NaPoleonX

NaPoleonX was first traded on September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,320,139 tokens. NaPoleonX’s official message board is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai. The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX. NaPoleonX’s official website is napoleonx.ai. NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai.

Buying and Selling NaPoleonX

NaPoleonX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NaPoleonX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NaPoleonX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

