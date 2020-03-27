Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA decreased its position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned about 0.19% of Nasdaq worth $33,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 76.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDAQ traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,922. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq Inc has a twelve month low of $71.66 and a twelve month high of $120.23.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.65 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 18.15%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 37.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Nasdaq from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on Nasdaq from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.86.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $301,507.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

