Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lowered its holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,806,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139,540 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 1.70% of Nasdaq worth $300,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 503,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,981,000 after purchasing an additional 47,546 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $788,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 64,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 76,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NDAQ shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.86.

NDAQ stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.74. 29,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,922. Nasdaq Inc has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $120.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.71 and its 200 day moving average is $104.21.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.60%.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $301,507.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

