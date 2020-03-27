National Bank Financial Cuts Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$30.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target dropped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 76.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AC. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$55.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. CIBC dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$59.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$46.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.91.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Shares of AC stock traded down C$0.95 on Friday, reaching C$16.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,246,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,523. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.13. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$9.26 and a 1 year high of C$52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$43.79.

In related news, Senior Officer David Shapiro bought 3,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$33.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$124,989.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$467,290.22.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.