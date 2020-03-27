National Bank Financial Trims Aimia (TSE:AIM) Target Price to C$3.00

Aimia (TSE:AIM) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AIM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aimia from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities upgraded Aimia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.67.

Shares of TSE AIM traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$2.01. The stock had a trading volume of 432,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,274. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $218.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.45. Aimia has a 52-week low of C$1.60 and a 52-week high of C$4.30.

Aimia (TSE:AIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$35.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aimia will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aimia Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics company worldwide. It operates through Coalitions, and Insights & Loyalty Solutions segments. The company owns and operates the Aeroplan Program, a coalition loyalty program in Canada, as well as non-platform based loyalty services business.

