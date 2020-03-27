National Grid (LON:NG) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

National Grid (LON:NG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

NG has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,080 ($14.21) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of National Grid to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.50) price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 960 ($12.63) price objective (up from GBX 900 ($11.84)) on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 989.08 ($13.01).

Shares of LON NG opened at GBX 923.90 ($12.15) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.43. National Grid has a 12 month low of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,073.80 ($14.13). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 982.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 930.84. The stock has a market cap of $32.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

