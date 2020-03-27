National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, FinViz reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. HSBC raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NGG stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.67. 54,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,591. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.56. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of $44.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading now owns 14 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $0 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in National Grid during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in National Grid during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in National Grid during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 5.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

