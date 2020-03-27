National Health Investors Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for National Health Investors in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.39. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for National Health Investors’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.64 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.46). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.44%. The company had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on National Health Investors from $82.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.40.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $53.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 16.40 and a quick ratio of 16.40. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $91.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 76.36%.

In other news, CIO Kevin Carlton Pascoe sold 3,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $275,574.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 30,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $362,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,708.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth $43,207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 793,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,675,000 after buying an additional 193,903 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 243,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,831,000 after buying an additional 120,383 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 19,516.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 83,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,841,000 after buying an additional 83,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,712,000 after buying an additional 53,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

