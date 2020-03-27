National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Neutral”

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NOV. AltaCorp Capital raised National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised National-Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

NOV stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,951,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,257,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.31. National-Oilwell Varco has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $29.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 71.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, CFO Jose A. Bayardo purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,485.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $166,222.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,177.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 111.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 66,949 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the third quarter worth about $852,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the third quarter worth about $480,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 4.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 192,650 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 774,074 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,410,000 after purchasing an additional 9,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

