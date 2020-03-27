National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at R. F. Lafferty

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) had its price target decreased by research analysts at R. F. Lafferty from $27.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. R. F. Lafferty’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NOV. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

NYSE NOV traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.24. The company had a trading volume of 301,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,365,568. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. National-Oilwell Varco has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $29.37. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average is $21.31.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 71.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, CFO Jose A. Bayardo acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,485.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $166,222.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,177.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

