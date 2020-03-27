National Pension Service Acquires 134,371 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,775,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,371 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.11% of Philip Morris International worth $151,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Laffer Investments purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $674,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,787,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,636,000 after buying an additional 722,472 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.15. 7,972,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,607,757. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.78. The company has a market cap of $102.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

