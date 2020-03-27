National Pension Service Acquires 26,258 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,034,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,258 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 0.8% of National Pension Service’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. National Pension Service owned 0.10% of Mastercard worth $308,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in Mastercard by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA traded down $15.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $247.65. 7,816,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,417,042. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.83. The firm has a market cap of $257.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,659,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 425,819 shares of company stock valued at $135,948,244 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $343.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Mastercard from $380.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.00.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.