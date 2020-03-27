National Pension Service Acquires 68,245 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 692,674 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,245 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.11% of NVIDIA worth $162,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,055,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 127,856 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 881.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 68,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,912,000 after purchasing an additional 61,461 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,646,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,290,273,000 after purchasing an additional 336,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.7% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $4,446,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,168.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total value of $470,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,020,510.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,160 shares of company stock worth $12,214,957. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $4.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $252.73. 15,948,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,421,548. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $258.24 and its 200-day moving average is $223.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The stock has a market cap of $154.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.70. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.60 and a 52 week high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.71.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

