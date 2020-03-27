National Pension Service Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,557,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,664 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.11% of PepsiCo worth $212,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in PepsiCo by 511.4% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.90.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.46. The company had a trading volume of 9,853,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,494,449. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $156.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

