National Pension Service Boosts Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,766 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.10% of Charter Communications worth $102,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 71.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHTR stock traded down $14.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $439.70. 1,909,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,911. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $470.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Charter Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $343.15 and a 52-week high of $546.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $573.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays upgraded Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $515.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James lowered Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $540.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.95.

In related news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total transaction of $10,128,140.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,744,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,968 shares of company stock valued at $19,432,487 in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

