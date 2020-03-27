National Pension Service Buys 15,571 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 896,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,571 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.12% of Mcdonald’s worth $177,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laffer Investments increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 16,096.3% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 4,373 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $617,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,240,504,000 after buying an additional 288,582 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

MCD traded down $3.34 on Friday, reaching $164.01. 6,439,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,274,739. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.65 and its 200-day moving average is $200.49. The company has a market cap of $121.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.48. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $210.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.96.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.