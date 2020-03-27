National Pension Service Buys 576,103 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,932,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576,103 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.9% of National Pension Service’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. National Pension Service owned 0.12% of Exxon Mobil worth $344,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

NYSE:XOM traded down $1.87 on Friday, reaching $36.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,549,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,049,559. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $157.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.19.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

